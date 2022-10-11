Wilmington Police have made an arrest in a two-year-old murder case in which a teenager was gunned down.
Police today announced the arrest of 20-year-old Nehemiah Jackson.
He's accused of shooting 17-year-old Kavai Martin on the city's East Side on July 27, 2020.
Martin remained in critical condition for several months before he died from injuries suffered in the shooting.
Jackson was indicted Monday on a charge of first-degree murder and weapons counts.
Jackson was arrested Monday and arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11. He's being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $1,080,000 cash-only bail.