Dover Police, with the assistance of a U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force, arrested a suspect on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in connection with a shooting in April.

Police said 25-year old Jon Henry was identified as a suspect in the shooting of a 29-year old Dover man outside Irish Mike's on Loockerman Street.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to both legs.

Henry was arrested without incident in the front yard of a residence on South Farmview Drive.

A search warrant executed at the house turned up pot, cocaine, and a 9 mm handgun.

Henry is being held on 116-thousand dollars cash bond.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.