Dover Police, with the assistance of a U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force, arrested a suspect on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in connection with a shooting in April.
Police said 25-year old Jon Henry was identified as a suspect in the shooting of a 29-year old Dover man outside Irish Mike's on Loockerman Street.
The victim suffered gunshot wounds to both legs.
Henry was arrested without incident in the front yard of a residence on South Farmview Drive.
A search warrant executed at the house turned up pot, cocaine, and a 9 mm handgun.
Henry is being held on 116-thousand dollars cash bond.