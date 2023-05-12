Saury Uribe-Yfante

Saury Uribe-Yfante 

 Wilmington Police

Wilmington Police have arrested a 26-year old man in connection with a shooting on April 27, 2023, in the city's Southbridge area.

Saury Uribe-Yfante was picked up on Thursday, May 11th, for allegedly shooting a 30-year old man in the 500 block of Christiana Avenue.

The victim survived.

Uribe-Yfante is being held on $44,500 secured bail at Howard Young Correctional Institution on the following charges:

  • Assault (First Degree)
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
  • Aggravated Menacing
  • Reckless Endangering (First Degree) – Two Counts
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child
  • Discharging a Firearm on a City Street

Tags