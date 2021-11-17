A 35-year old woman has been charged in connection with a shooting on November 11, 2021, in Wilmington's Hilltop neighborhood.
A 34-year old man was injured in the shooting and was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Wilmington Police said they arrested Artesia Lott without incident the day after the shooting.
Lott was charged with assault, and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and released on 40-thousand dollars bail.
No motive was given for the shooting.