Artesia Lott

Artesia Lott

 Wilmington Police Department

A 35-year old woman has been charged in connection with a shooting on November 11, 2021, in Wilmington's Hilltop neighborhood.

A 34-year old man was injured in the shooting and was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Wilmington Police said they arrested Artesia Lott without incident the day after the shooting.

Lott was charged with assault, and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and released on 40-thousand dollars bail.

No motive was given for the shooting.

Tags

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.