A man wanted in connection to a shooting in Wilmington in June, that sent two people to the hospital, is back in Delaware to face charges in the case.
Wilmington Police said 20-year old Jysen Burgess was wanted in connection with a shooting on June 25, 2023, in the 200 block of North Scott Street that injured a 21-year old man and a 68-year old woman.
Burgess was arrested in New Jersey on June 30th for an unrelated case.
He was arraigned on Thursday in New Castle County Court of Common Pleas on two counts of assault, and is being held on 117-thousand dollars bail.