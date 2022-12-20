A Felton man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death along a Kent County roadway that occurred in March 2021.
According to Delaware State Police, an investigation into the incident on Milford-Harrington Highway led to 20-year-old Adryan Jean-Baptiste being developed as a suspect. Jean-Baptiste was taken into custody without incident as he reported to his probation officer at Dover Probation and Parole Monday.
State Police said 20-year-old Maricruz Sanchez of Milford was driving westbound on Milford Harrington Highway west of Sandbox Road March 31st at 3:13 p.m. when an SUV pulled alongside her car. A suspect opened fire on the vehicle with a handgun. Sanchez was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at an area hospital two days later..
Jean-Baptiste is charged with Murder First Degree and Conspiracy First Degree. He was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,002,000 cash bond.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 302-365-8441 or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
State Police said at the time that it appeared Sanchez, a mother of two young children, was targeted in retaliation for an earlier incident in which she was not involved and was an innocent victim.