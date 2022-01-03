Marvin Dejesus-Santiago

Delaware State Police are charging a 30-year old Wilmington man in connection with a fatal shooting at a Maryland Avenue gas station last summer.

Marvin Dejesus-Santiago is accused of shooting 34-year old Juan Aliciea-Rodriguez outside of the Sunoco mini-mart around 6:15 a.m. on August 26, 2021.

Dejesus-Santiago was being held at the Violation of Probation Center at Sussex Correctional Institution since November.

He was indicted by a grand jury on December 20th and arraigned on New Year's Eve.

His bail was set at one million dollars cash.

