A 17-year old is under arrest for murder in connection with a stabbing Monday afternoon, July 11, 2022, in the Mayview Manor neighborhood.
New Castle County Police said officers responded to Sixth Avenue around 12:30 p.m. and found the victim, 33-year old Matthew Hessey, on the front step of a house with a stab wound.
Hessey was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital.
Detectives identified a suspect and took the teenager into custody at his residence without incident later in the day.
Police said the juvenile is the boyfriend of Hessey's girlfriend's daughter.
The teen is being held on $1 million cash bail.