Delaware State Police arrested a young man on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, in connection to an altercation in a gas station parking lot at the intersection of Route 72 and Old Baltimore Pike on July 18th.
19-year old Shawn Roy was taken into custody by members of the Delaware State Police Robbery Unit at a residence on Porter Road.
He's accused of firing a shot at a 33-year old acquaintance during an altercation in the Royal Farms parking lot around 11 p.m.
No one was hit by the bullet. Detectives had recovered a shell casing at the scene.
Roy is charged with robbery and reckless endangering and is being held at Howard Young Correctional Institution on $54,000 cash bond.