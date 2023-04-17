Delaware State Police said they arrested 61-year old Michael West of New Castle and charged him with aggravated menacing in connection with parking lot dispute reported on April 4, 2023, at McIntosh Plaza near Ogletown.
According to troopers, West allegedly pointed a gun at a 36-year old woman who was with her 9-year old daughter.
Police said West had pulled into a parking spot and then began arguing with the victim about how close her vehicle was to his parking spot line.
After allegedly pulling a gun from his waistband and pointing it at the woman, West fled.
He was arrested at his residence without incident on April 12th.
West was charged with aggravated menacing, and was released on $25,000 unsecured bond.