Wilmington Police made an arrest in connection to a September 2021 shooting in the city's Quaker Hill neighborhood.

WPD arrested 30-year-old Shavar Jackson during an unrelated traffic stop on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, and were able to connect him to a shooting on the 700 block of North Washington Street  on September 26, 2021.

Police at the time said a 47-year-old man was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being shot.

Jackson has been charged with the following:

  • Assault (First Degree)
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited

He is at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $110,000 cash-only bail.

Police did not detail how they connected Jackson to the shooting.

