Wilmington Police made an arrest in connection to a September 2021 shooting in the city's Quaker Hill neighborhood.
WPD arrested 30-year-old Shavar Jackson during an unrelated traffic stop on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, and were able to connect him to a shooting on the 700 block of North Washington Street on September 26, 2021.
Police at the time said a 47-year-old man was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being shot.
Jackson has been charged with the following:
- Assault (First Degree)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
He is at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $110,000 cash-only bail.
Police did not detail how they connected Jackson to the shooting.