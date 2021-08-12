Wilmington Police generic

Wilmington Police arrested a man they said fatally stabbed a Newark man early Tuesday morning.

63-year-old Wyman Thompson was apprehended after police said he stabbed Daryl Carter along the 200 block of West 19th Street in the Brandywine Village neighborhood.

The 37-year-old Carter was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Thompson was charged with First Degree Murder, and possession of a deadly weapon during a felony, and a person prohibited.

Thompson is at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $163,000 cash-only bail.

