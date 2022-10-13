Ammir Brewster and Maon Murray have been identified as the individuals that allegedly were involved in the shooting near Appoquinimink High School last month as the Appoquinimink High School VS Middletown High School football game was ending, according to Middletown Police.
Two gunshot victims were located in the area with non-life-threatening injuries.
Brewster and Murray have been charged and were arraigned via Justice of the Peace Court 2, receiving $102,000 in secured bail each.
Each of the suspects were charged with the following:
-Two counts of Assault (1st degree)
-Two counts of Reckless Endangering (1st degree)
-One count of Conspiracy (2nd degree)
-One count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-One count of Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon A Firearm
They were transported to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution after failing to post bail. Police are asking anyone with additional information regarding the incident from September 23, 2022 to please contact Detective Adam Starrett at 302-376-9950 or via email at astarrett@middletown.delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.