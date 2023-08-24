Delaware State Police are searching for two suspects in a carjacking early Thursday on the southern edge of Wilmington. Also, DSP said two juveniles were charged in connection with a Claymont carjacking this week.
At about 3:18 a.m. Thursday, a 67-year-old man stopped on the shoulder of Route 13 near Rogers Road to assist a lost motorist. An SUV pulled up, someone got out and showed a handgun in his waistband and took the victim's vehicle, which was not occupied at the time.
Both suspects then drove onto I-495 nearby - one in the stolen vehicle, the other in the SUV.
The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing dark-colored clothing.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Robbery Unit at 302-395-8440 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Also, two New Castle juveniles are charged with committing a carjacking at the Wawa on Philadelphia Pike. Delaware State Police said the suspects drove away with a 59-year-old man's vehicle Tuesday afternoon, and troopers followed the vehicle into Wilmington. The suspects stopped the SUV in the area of 25th Street and Tatnall Street, and ran away.
A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody after a short pursuit on foot. A 16-year-old boy was found Wednesday at a motel in the Claymont area. Both teenagers were being held at the New Castle County Detention Center.