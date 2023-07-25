Three teens have been arrested in connection with a robbery and assault on July 5, 2023, at Glasgow Park.
New Castle County Police said all three have been charged with felony counts of robbery and conspiracy, and a misdemeanor charge of assault. They were arrested without incident.
Two of the suspects are 15-year old males, one from Newark and one from New Castle. They have been arraigned in Family Court. One was released without bail, and the other is still pending arraignment.
The third suspect is 18-year old Gregory Brown from Newark and he's been released on 48-thousand dollars bail.
Detectives said they confirmed the attack was unprovoked.