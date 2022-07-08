Newark Police have arrested two people in connection with an assault with a knife that occurred last week.
Officers said the incident happened around 3 a.m. on July 4, 2022, on O'Daniel Avenue.
A woman reported being hit by a man and cut with a knife multiple times by another woman.
She was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle suffering from knife wounds to the head, arm, and hands. She has since been released.
Detectives identified 23-year-old Dymesha Gary as a suspect along with 22-year-old Chakeir Ford-Hopkins of Bear.
The two were arrested without incident on July 7, 2022.
Gary is being held at Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on $41,000 cash bail.
Ford-Hopkins was released after posting bond.