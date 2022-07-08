Dymesha Gary

Dymesha Gary

 Newark Police

Newark Police have arrested two people in connection with an assault with a knife that occurred last week.

Officers said the incident happened around 3 a.m. on July 4, 2022, on O'Daniel Avenue.

A woman reported being hit by a man and cut with a knife multiple times by another woman.

She was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle suffering from knife wounds to the head, arm, and hands. She has since been released.

Detectives identified 23-year-old Dymesha Gary as a suspect along with 22-year-old Chakeir Ford-Hopkins of Bear.

The two were arrested without incident on July 7, 2022.

Gary is being held at Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on $41,000 cash bail.

Ford-Hopkins was released after posting bond.

Tags

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.