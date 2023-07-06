The 3rd annual pirate celebration inspired by Delaware’s Captain Kidd encourages people of all ages to dress as their favorite pirate at the Wilmington museum, the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation.
Kalmar Nyckel, the Tall Ship of Delaware is a replica of the Swedish merchant ship that established the first permanent European settlement in the Delaware Valley in 1638.
The foundation’s Sam Heed says that while the Kalmar Nyckel doesn't have a pirating past, pirates had a huge part in maritime and local history.
Heed points out that while it was not a pirate ship, it was a licensed privateer, which overlaps with the humble beginnings of Captain Kidd himself.
"Pirates were sailors first," says Heed. "There's a lot of maritime history and heritage that can be gained. Kidd lost treasure and maybe it was somewhere in Cape Henlopen or somewhere in the Delaware Valley."
Giving a nod to the pirating heritage that our area has, the pirate celebration will have activities like cannon demonstrations, treasure hunts, hoisting a sail, sword school and with other activities.
Heed says that this year they wanted even more kids and families to come than before.
"We're open to all for free and it's a family, fun event," Heed says. "That's why we rebranded it as a Captain Kidd pirate day to emphasize that this is really a kid thing."
Most activities will be free except for a few experiences that cost a fee.