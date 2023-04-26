May 7th to the 13th is Arson Awareness week and the U.S. Fire Administration is taking the opportunity to educate people of concern.
The administration says that more than 25,000 fires are intentionally set in homes every year, which has resulted in 300 deaths, 700 injuries, and $500 million in damage.
Some children play with fire out of curiosity, but others experiment with it to express their anger and other negative feelings.
If you think your child is intentionally setting fires or is unusually fascinated with fire, help can be found at your local fire department, school or community counseling agency.
These entities can often put you in touch with trained experts that know how to teach kids about fire in a safe way.
According to the U.S. Fire Administration, some tips to reduce your chances of being a victim to a set fire are:
- Install Exterior Lighting
- Invest in a Burglar and Fire Alarm System
- Trim Shrubbery or remove excess
- Lock doors and Windows
- Keep things clean, - excessive clutter invites arson
If you have any questions, contact your local fire department.