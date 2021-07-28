When Councilman Dave Tackett first received word Monday that someone had spray-painted the words "Shred Knar" in colorful letters on one of the walls of Glasgow Skate Park in his district, he was mad.
"My kneejerk reaction was upset and disappointment," he said.
He posted the photograph and his dismay to Facebook, where the discussion took an interesting turn. Some commenters agreed with his initial sentiment. But the overwhelming majority called it a solid piece of art that served as a creative outlet for youth. Then, Tackett changed his tune.
"I read through 'em, a lot of 'em did calm me down pretty quickly, and I agree," he told WDEL. "It certainly was nice, well-done."
Others commented that graffiti is simply a part of skate culture.
"Many skate parks around the country do have a lot of, and I'm going to call that art. Somebody on the Facebook page had made a comment and said that 'the difference between art and graffiti was permission,' and when you think about it, that's in a sense potentially true. I did think that personally what was painted on the side of the wall of the skate park, looks pretty good, and I would have tended to call it art."
County police are investigating the defacing of government property, according to Tackett. A spokesman for county police didn't immediately return our request for comment.
"I wouldn't actually want to see anyone punished. I'm sure it was done in earnest, and they had a good reason," he said. "They should have approached us and engaged in conversation, and potentially, could have gotten what they were looking for at the end just from talking to us."
It remains unclear, ultimately, whether the graffiti will stay or be painted over, but for now it's sticking around.
"I'm glad that people feel ownership in our outdoor spaces and parks across New Castle County," said County Executive Matt Meyer. "Of course, we do not condone defacing public property. We continue to work to give our artists a place to engage in disruptive art in public spaces."
Tackett noted the county has had discussions with police about creating this kind of outlet.
"We've spoken before but more so with the police about doing an art graffiti wall that would allow the youth to have a spot to display their talents, but we never talked about it on the side of the skate park," he said.
As for this particular display, Tackett is open to it sticking around or possibly starting over with a clean slate, so long as there's more community dialogue around the issue.
"Maybe we run some kind of a contest and come up with a design that's the winner, and we potentially look at an artist that can put it on there--there's a lot of possibilities--but obviously, doing it illegally was not the best path to have taken," he said. "I'd be open to having a clean slate, perhaps it does have to be removed, and then come back and say, 'listen, could we get the community back together.' That's what we did when we put the [skate park] in], we had big meetings, and they showed up and told us what they wanted and how they wanted it. That's how we got there, and that's the democracy of America, let's engage that conversation and arrive at a spot, where hopefully, we're all comfortable with."