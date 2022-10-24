Artesian Water said the Delaware Public Service Commission has given them final approval to provide a credit to active customers as the result of a settlement agreement.
Customers of record on September 30, 2022, will see the $27 credit on a subsequent water bill, and then once a year in 2023, 2024, and 2025.
The Delaware Sand and Gravel Trust is reimbursing Artesian for costs associated with water treatment systems at the utility's Llangollen well field.
Artesian said it invested $10 million in treatment technologies and related operating costs at the well field since 2013.
The Trust, which is responsible for remediation of releases from a former landfill operation designated as a Superfund site by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, agreed to reimburse the costs.
"We are extremely gratified that the Trust has accepted responsibility for the needed water treatment and agreed to make Artesian customers whole by reimbursing the associated costs," said Dian C. Taylor, CEO and President of Artesian Resources Corporation in a news release.
"The completion of this monumental task, a nearly 20 year initiative, will now rightfully return to our customers the costs previously incurred by Artesian and now reimbursed by the Trust."
According to Artesian, Delaware Sand and Gravel operated as a gravel quarry until 1968 and then as a landfill from 1968 to 1976 on a site north of Llangollen (and Grantham Lane), between Routes 13 and 9.