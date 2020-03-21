During a crisis, we seek normalcy often through the arts, music and entertainment.
Even those diversions, however, have not been available during the coronavirus crisis. There are still ways to put aside the troubles of the world, even for just a short time.
Several local museums showcase portions of their collections on their websites, and some may offer interactive activities:
Delaware Museum of Natural History
Also, the Delaware Division of the Arts on its Flickr page and Youtube channel offers galleries and opportunities to learn about the artists.
Various social media outlets offer musical performances, lessons or painting sessions. On Instagram, the Delaware Dance Festival makes available dance and ballet classes targeted for the young ones.
Darkened theatres and concert halls are a sign of these times. The Delaware Symphony Orchestra managed to play on through two World Wars, the Spanish Flu, and it provided comfort in the uncertain days after the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks.
This pandemic, however, has silenced the music - although the DSO is looking into ways to make its music available online.
The Delaware Symphony Orchestra, The Playhouse, The Grand Opera House and other venues have suggested that patrons consider the cost of a purchased ticket as a donation - even if the event is canceled.
If you walk past The Milton Theatre in Sussex County and peer through the window, you can see the "ghost light."
The single light beams down on a darkened stage - somber, but also an indication of light at the end of the tunnel, as the theatre puts it.
The Milton Theatre was selling off its wine inventory, movie snacks and cookies to try to raise funds.
Also downstate, the Clayton Theatre in Dagsboro says it all on its marquee:
Venues may be closed, but that does not mean their entirely closed off.