President Biden made an appearance in his home state of Delaware Friday as he visited Delaware State University to talk about the student loan debt relief program that he introduced two months earlier.
The President was introduced by a DSU student and drew enthusiastic cheers at the Dover campus. Mr. Biden repeatedly provided the website address and encouraged people to apply at www.studentaid.gov
"I want to be clear who's going to benefit most- working people, middle class folks who earn up to 125-grand, you get up to $10,000 knocked off the debt and if you earn under 125-grand and receive the Pell grant, you get 20,000 bucks knocked off," Mr. Biden said.
The president added that in total about 40-million Americans would benefit from this relief.
"Here at Del State over 75% of the students are Pell grant recipients. That matters, for millions of working and middle class people," Mr. Biden said. He also cautioned against believing anyone who calls and offers to help with a student loan relief application in exchange for money - that, he said, would be fraud.
With less than three weeks remaining until the midterm elections, the President also criticized Republican elected officials who have been critical of the debt relief program while also having their own loans forgiven through the government's COVID-19 relief programs. He also said he would be "coming back and going to eliminate assault weapons again" and said there was "more work to be done on voting rights, restoring a woman's right to choose" and he said he would work to codify Roe v. Wade in every state.