For the second time in just over a week, the state Division of Public Health is urging anyone who spent time in the Rehoboth and Dewey beach areas to get tested for COVID-19.
DPH said testing last week identified approximately 100 cases of COVID-19 and another dozen cases in Dewey.
As a result, the Delaware Emergency Management Agency will offer free COVID-19 testing Monday in Dewey Beach amid concerns about health in Delaware's coastal communities.
The testing is happening at the popular Starboard on June 29, 2020, from 1 p.m to 6 p.m. The Starboard announced it was closing Friday at noon until Tuesday amid COVID-19 concerns and so employees could get tested.
The restaurant joins Dockside HammerHeads locations in Rehoboth and Dewey, which are closed until further notice. The Blue Hen also said on Facebook that two its employees tested positive, so the establishment has also closed for a few days so all employees can be tested.
Testing Monday is open to the public. Pre-registration is now full, but a limited number of walk-ups will be taken. Dewey Beach has waived parking permits and metres. An additional testing site has also been established at Epworth United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 2, 2020.
Testing is highly encouraged for:
- Anyone living at the beach area with people who aren't a part of your immediate family
- Anyone who attended parties or restaurants/bars in the last weeks where you were not wearing a face covering or social distancing
- People working in the restaurant, hotel, or retail industry who have frequent contact with others.