While touting a decrease in the overall Delaware prison population thanks largely in part to decreased incarcerations during the global coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Correction announced new positive COVID-19 tests for almost three-and-a-half dozen prisoners, one correctional officer and one cadet.
According to the DOC, 37 inmates were identified as positive COVID-19 cases after a group of 41 asymptomatic inmates were tested for the virus.
Additionally, four positive cases were returned by tests conducted on inmates who were isolated after initially displaying flu-like symptoms.
There are now 125 total confirmed coronavirus cases among Delaware's prison population, 74 of whom were asymptomatic, 34 who have since fully recovered, and three whose death's have been attributed to the virus.
The CO was assigned at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution and was last on duty four days ago. He is the fifth CO from HRYCI to contract the disease. In total, 59 correctional staff and 5 contracted staff have tested positive.
The DOC announced Delaware's inmate population has decreased by 10% following a 25% reduction in pre-trial detention over the previous eight weeks, amplified by an even greater increase of 33% of Delaware's work release population.