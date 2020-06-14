It's now been two weeks since Delaware started to reopen its economy, and, so far, the state has not seen a dramatic rise in cases of COVID-19.
The state Division of Public Health reported just 35 new cases on Sunday. The total increased to 10,264; but percentage of new test results that came back positive remained at 2%. It was 5.5% two weeks ago.
The number of active cases fell by 24 from the day before to 3670 - and it begins the week at its lowest level in more than a month.
Hospitalizations remained at 93 - its lowest level since COVID record keeping began.
The state did add three more deaths - taking the death toll to 422. Of those, more than 85% had underlying health conditions about about two-thirds were being treated in long-term care facilities.