The first in a series of firearm-related bills passed in the state Senate Tuesday, part of a Democrat-led promise to pass significant portions of gun control legislation before the General Assembly adjourns at the end of June.
Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 6, an evolution of a bill initially introduced in March 2021, bans the sale of large-capacity magazines, defined as magazines capable of holding 17 rounds or more. Elevated penalties will face those who use these kinds of magazines in the commission of crime, and a buyback program will be initiated for those in circulation.
"Delaware took a major step forward today in addressing gun violence, and I am incredibly proud of my Senate colleagues for their courage and their conviction in passing this bill for a second time," said Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola, the prime sponsor of SS 1 for SB 6. "No responsible gun owner has a legitimate need to fire off more than 17 rounds without reloading. There is ample evidence that the 10-year federal ban on large-capacity magazines helped to reduce gun violence across the country. Limiting the sale of these large-capacity magazines in Delaware will likewise help to save lives in police standoffs and mass shootings in our neighborhoods."
After bans on 10-round and 15-round magazines were unsuccessful, Tuesday's legislation increased funding for the buyback program by 200%. SS1 for SB6 must now makes its way through the House process.
On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, two more gun bills will appear before lawmakers. These bills have drawn significant public interest on both sides, and officials are already preparing for what they anticipate will be lengthy meetings.
Both bills will be appearing before the House Administration Committee, and the meeting will begin promptly at 11 a.m. and conclude at 1:30 p.m., a necessity for the regular legislative session scheduled for the same location at 2 p.m.
Delaware House Administration Committee Chair Valerie Longhurst on Tuesday issued the following guidance ahead of the committee meeting to ensure as many individuals as possible had the opportunity to be heard.
Public commenters will be limited to one minute. Those attending the meeting in-person to make comment should sign up in advance, by 10 a.m. on June 8th, at the Google Form DEHouseAdminJune8. Signing up requires commenters to include their full name, bill number, and position on said bill.
Following in-person comments, remote public commentary will be granted, time-permitting. To engage in this feature, public commenters should dial in to 1-866-403-9129 and provide the password ADMIN when prompted.
Anyone looking to provide comment, but especially those who are engaging over the phone, are urged to submit their remarks to HouseCommitteeComment@delaware.go ahead of the meeting. Comments will continue to be received by staff until noon on Thursday, June 9, 2022.