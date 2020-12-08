Hospitalizations in the First State connected to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic have topped the previous peak of 337 set in April, hitting 338 as of December 8, 2020.
"Those hospitalization numbers are as real as real can be," said Governor John Carney Tuesday during his weekly COVID-19 response press conference. "They're there. They're present in the hospitals. It's not a hoax. This is real, and it's serious."
Of those hospitalization, 41 individuals are in critical condition.
"Those are real people in hospitals being treated for COVID-19," Carney said. "That's very concerning to us. From the beginning, protecting that hospital capacity has been one of our main priorities and objectives."
The state has seen 41,464 positive cases, and 803 people have died.
"You'll remember me talking about our capacity. That's somewhere in the 400 to 500 range--maybe a little bit more, if we manage that capacity at the hospital level."
The entire state of Delaware is currently a concern, said Dr. Karyl Rattay of the Division of Public Health.
"We have significant spread of infection across the state of Delaware right now, so there's no area in the state of which we're not concerned," she said.
The percentage of persons testing positive is now over 20%, and the seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests is at almost 10%, Carney said.
"When you think about the number of new positive cases on a day-to-day basis now, for the last several weeks, we can expect that hospitalization number to continue to rise," he said. "You can see the number of new admissions into the hospital, and that's pretty steady. Normally, that had been trending down and, at least, up and down in somewhat episodic new positive cases."
Officials had seen a stabilization of spread that was occurring in Sussex County and had ben of particular concern. In New Castle County--especially the southern portions--and Kent County, things were worsening, she said.
"We're seeing increases in a number of the zip codes that we have been paying attention to; Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware City, and Newark," Rattay said. "But where we're most concerned, and where I would consider the hottest spot of Delaware right now, is below the canal; so Middletown, Townsend, Smyrna, Clayton, Hartley, Marydel, Dover, Magnolia, Viola are all elevated and significantly increased over the past couple of weeks."
Six of Monday's reported deaths came from Kent County, which Rattay called "quite notable." But while hospitalizations increase and the number of critical patients remains elevated, Rattay said better treatments are giving people a better chance at survival.
"What we are seeing during this phase of this surge is less people are requiring placement in the ICU, less people are requiring a ventilator," she said. "Actually, I think this is great news in the midst of all of this. If you look at the curves that the governor showed, certainly around cases, they're increasing significantly, as are hospitalizations. But our death curve is much, much more level."
The governor reiterated that schools remain a safe environment, but his decision to advise schools close or an extended break was made in light of the increased community spread the state was seeing.
"They're structured environments. They're safe places because teachers, educators, and principals are following the guidance they're getting from public health. The children and teachers and educators are wearing masks, fewer children are in the classrooms even when they're in in-person instruction, because some percentage of them are doing remote learning, and so we know that there's not a lot of transmission within the school," he said. "But the school environments obviously are affected by what's happening in the community, and so we need to be careful about all of that."