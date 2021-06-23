Plastic bags may be banned altogether in Delaware, save for a few very specific exceptions, following the passage of a new bill in the state House Wednesday.
House Bill 212, which next heads to the Senate on the back of a 28-12 vote with one not voting, looks to remedy a new twist on the same problem legislators attempted to address with House Bill 130 in the previous session.
"We had an initial version of a bill...which called for the elimination of the single-use [plastic bags,] which many people responded very affirmatively to," said the bill's primary sponsor, Democrat Gerald Brady. "Sadly, the unintended consequences occurred, and we got thicker bags instead of alternate bags."
The bill, which stipulates the new total ban would go into effect on July 1, 2022, does make accommodations for the use of certain kinds of plastic bags in the sale of goods. Specifically:
- Plastic for frozen foods like meat or fish, or used with flowers or potted plants.
- Bags used to contain unwrapped, prepared food items like baked goods.
- Bags that are used by customers inside a business to package loose items such as nuts, brown coffee, grains, fruit, and other vegetables.
- Those bags that are sold in packages containing multiple bags intended use with things like garbage cans, household waste, pet waste, and yard waste.
- Bags used to transport live animals, such as fish or insects, sold at a pet store.
- Bags used to transport chemical pesticides, drainer, cleaning chemicals, or other caustic chemicals.
- Bags that are used to protect a purchased item from being damaged or contaminated against other purchase items in the same container.
- Bags designed to be placed over articles of clothing, such as on a hanger, generally utilized at dry cleaners.
While Brady said that while he recognizes some people don't like the bill, that was never the intent of the legislation, but was instead looking to address a rising issue that was reaching critical levels.
"Our pledge is to preserve the environment and prevent illness and negative impacts that plastic has on not just our environment, but we as individuals," Brady said. "Eight million tons of plastics end up in the ocean each year. Without action, scientists estimate that by the year 2050, the mass of plastic pollution in the ocean will exceed the mass of fish. Currently, in certain sections of our oceans, there are collections of litter--specifically in the Pacific Ocean--known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, that is 7.7 million square miles, and is composed primarily of plastic that was found in the gut of every sea turtle that was examined, and in 90% of the seabirds examined."
Despite the serious nature of the impacts plastic is having on the environment, Republican Rep. Jeff Spiegelman said there's an issue he has with the bill, even though he supported HB130. It's somewhat inconvenient and slows down the process of checking out at the grocery store.
"You and I had many conversations about the bill the first time around, and I did end up voting for it. I think it's possible that you have this bill, this time around, in the bag," Spiegelman said. "The only issue I have is, having seen the way this bill does affect the community, and the inconvenience that it causes in supermarkets. It's a much slower process now than it was before, with either paper bags or people who bring their own bags in, or forget them at home like I did today at Wawa. It's really creating a severe inconvenience."
He believed the country was close to a scientific solution to making plastics compostable, and the need for a ban would disappear entirely.
But the issue is still an issue, and the environment is only suffering more because of it, said Rep. Valerie Longhurst. Boosting the thickness of plastic bags with the intent of creating a reusable culture only meant stores skirted the spirit of the bill by offering plastic bags at the thickness specified in the bill.
"[They were] for people to reuse it again and again and again. But we were not finding that the case," Longhurst said. "Going to the grocery store and seeing these bags that we thought would, they were thicker consistency, that people would reuse them again, but they weren't. All it did is made the environment worse."
Read the full bill here: