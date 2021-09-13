The oldest covered bridge in Delaware remains closed due to damage incurred from floating debris as a result of flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
Tree debris slammed into the side of Ashland Covered Bridge causing damage to the covered portion of the span.
Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) officials said the load bearing deck was not damaged.
The span will undergo temporary repairs which will likely keep it closed through most of September.
Permanent repairs requiring a lengthier closure will be planned for the future.
DelDOT does not yet have an estimate of how much repairs will cost.
The Ashland Bridge dates back to 1860.