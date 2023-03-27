The covered bridge at Ashland that connects Creek Road and Barley Mill Road will remain closed until early May, 2023, for major repairs related to storm damage in September, 2021.
Floating tree debris brought downstream as a result of flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida slammed into the side of the bridge causing damage to the span.
The bridge was initially closed for about a month while temporary repairs were made.
The major repairs to truss members will take a total of about two months.
Ashland is the oldest covered bridge in Delaware, dating back to 1860.