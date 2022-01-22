A group that formed after Brady sent the offensive email is claiming PTSD isn't the real reason he's stepping down.
Citing an unspecified new scandal they said was "yet to break in the news," the Delaware Asian American Voice released a statement Saturday claiming Brady is unfit for office and saying several questions remain unanswered, including why, in their view, state House leadership determined that using state emails to promote racist and sexist stereotypes is ethical, and asking what Brady has done to make amends to the Asian American community since the email scandal broke.
The group also implied that by allegedly using PTSD as a convenient excuse for resigning, Brady is making light of the condition.