A misdemeanor assault charge filed against a Dover state representative has been dropped.
The Delaware Department of Justice confirmed to WDEL that charges against Rep. Andria Bennett were dropped in February at the victim's request.
Delaware State Police said the Dover Democrat was arrested on December 13, 2020, on charges of third-degree assault following a domestic dispute at a residence on St. Jones Avenue.
Andria Bennett was re-elected to a Dover-area seat previously held by her husband, Brad Bennett, in November.
Brad Bennett opted not to seek re-election after he was arrested for his second DUI in 2012 when his SUV sideswiped a police car in Wilmington.
WDEL has reached out to Andria Bennett for comment.