AT&T said an equipment failure caused a service outage that affected parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions earlier on Monday.
According to several industry sites, the reports of service disruption stretched from New York to Washington, D.C., and included Delaware.
AT&T did not publicly announce an outage, but in a statement to WDEL, a spokesman said "Wireless service is operating normally for customers whose service may have been affected by an equipment failure earlier today. We apologize for this inconvenience.”