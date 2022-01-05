The first day of state Sen. Darius Brown's (D-Wilmington) trial, charged with punching a woman in the face at a Brandywine Hundred Italian restaurant, had a significant focus on what the jury wouldn't be hearing or seeing--including witnesses who actually saw the alleged assault take place, surveillance video actually showing the incident, or Brown's elected title.
"I hate to ruin the ending, but you're not going to see what happens in the booth," Deputy Attorney General Joseph Grubb said to the jury, made up of six men and six women, a mix of roughly half white and half minority jurors.
Brown was charged with the misdemeanors offensive touching and disorderly conduct when a conversation with a woman with whom he had an on-again, off-again relationship over the course of 12 years allegedly escalated into him striking her and throwing a drink in her direction on Sunday, May 16, 2021. The argument stemmed from a post in which she'd been tagged on Facebook which showed her with a man who was not Brown.
"People get jealous. Totally natural. And jealousy can lead to anger--which, under the right circumstances, may even be understandable," Grubb told the jury. "But, ladies and gentlemen, when anger leads to violence, not only is it unacceptable, it's illegal."
Presided over by Chief Judge Carl Danberg in the Court of Common Pleas, day one of the trial closed much the same way as it opened. After a delay in actually getting the jury seated, which took up most of the morning half of the day, and multiple breaks to address issues both human and technological, the back half of the day was filled with reviewing a surveillance video and testimony.
Only the back of Brown was visible on the far left side of the screen briefly during the alleged incident, and witnesses detailed where they were in the restaurant at the time of the video on display, but none showed or said they saw Brown actually strike the woman.
At the end of the prosecution's case, presented by Deputy Attorneys General Grubb and Zach Rosen, and Delaware State Police Cpl. Shane Marioni, defense attorney Bill Rhodunda Jr., of Rhodunda Williams & Kondraschow, LLC, chose to rest without presenting any evidence or witnesses of their own, including any testimony from Brown himself about what took place.
Prosecutors spent a majority of their time talking to the woman accusing Brown of striking her and throwing a glass near her that shattered, covering her in bits of glass and fluid, and several staff members of Taverna, where the incident occurred.
The defense picked apart testimony from the alleged victim in which she used different words for describing Brown's alleged physical actions toward her in the moment, and played surveillance video frame-by-frame while asking witnesses to detail where they were and what they were looking at as the event unfolded.
The prosecution's big reveal was that Marioni had, in the course of his investigation, discovered a receipt for a dozen white roses sent to the victim with a card which contained no signature or name from the sender, but which did include a reference to something the victim's grandmother would often say:
I Love You
-
50 - 11 - Times
The woman explained it meant saying something over and over until the listener heard and understood the message.
The receipt for the flowers, however, did include Brown's name and address as the purchaser of the item. The jury will be instructed they need to determine if sending the flowers the day after the incident displays a "consciousness of guilt."
The day ended when both sides rested and it was determined there was not sufficient time for both sides to present closing arguments to the jury before dismissal for the evening. The trial will reconvene Thursday to hear those arguments, then the jury will begin deliberation on the charges.
Neither the prosecution or defense, or Sen. Darius Brown, were available for comment at the culmination of the first day of trial.