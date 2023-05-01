russo.png

On Monday morning at around 5:30 a.m., Delaware State Police responded to Amazon's parking lot in Wilmington after an alleged attempted carjacking.

Thirty eight year old Daniel Russo of Wilmington allegedly approached a 29 year old woman who'd left the building and started to get in her car.

According to police, Russo demanded she get out of the car and give it to him, but when she refused, he tried to forcibly remove her from the vehicle.

After a brief struggle, the woman was able to shut her door and get away, alerting Amazon security.

Russo was charged with attempted robbery and offensive touching.

He was released on his own recognizance.

