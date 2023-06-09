A new enforcement campaign is underway with the goal of reducing one of the leading factors in traffic fatalities in Delaware: speeding.
Operation Braking Point 2.0 is described as a zero-tolerance and high-visibility campaign between Friday June 9th and Saturday June 17th. Efforts will be concentrated on multi-lane highways like I-95, I-495, Route 1, Route 13 and Route 113.
However, patrols will spread out to other roadways.
"Speed is a contributing factor to nearly half of our fatalities," Jason Coleman of the Delaware Office of Highway Safety said.
OHS is providing funds for overtime enforcement to support Delaware State Police and local agencies and their plans to boost enforcement. Other participating agencies include New Castle County Police, Newark Police, Newport Police, Dover Police, Milford Police, Blades Police, Delmar Police and Selbyville Police
A similar enforcement campaign in January resulted in hundreds of tickets issued for various offenses. 270 summonses were written for speeding violations. Also, four criminal arrests were made.
According to Coleman, making the roads safer is up to all of us.
"We really just need to get out there and remind people to slow down, take your time and have patience with other drivers on the roadways," Coleman said.
“It is the duty of the Delaware State Police to ensure the safety of all residents and visitors in the first state,” Delaware State Police Superintendent Colonel Melissa Zebley said. “Promoting safe driving practices each and every day is an integral part of fulfilling that duty. Speed continues to be a contributing factor in fatal motor vehicle crashes in 2023. Simply put, obeying the speed limit reduces the risk of all motor vehicle crashes, protects innocent lives, and prevents injuries."