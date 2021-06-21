A 24-year old man suffered serious injuries when the car he was driving ran off southbound Route 1 near Townsend and smashed into the back of a construction vehicle.
The wreck happened around 7 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, in the area of Blackbird Creek.
Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) officials say the car ran off the road and hit a mobile attenuator truck which was parked in the grass off the right shoulder.
The driver was rescued by Townsend Fire Company firefighters.
New Castle County paramedics treated the victim at the scene for a head injury and possible internal injuries. He was taken to Christiana Hospital in serious condition.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.