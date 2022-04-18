An ATV was robbed off of a tow truck near Bellefonte Saturday evening, according to Delaware State Police.
Police said they saw a number of ATVs and dirt bikes driving along Philadelphia Pike near the BP gas station, which they said was causing hazardous conditions for drivers.
Police said when they arrived at the gas station, the drivers fled, although one of the ATVs was left behind.
Holly Oak Towing was called by police to take the ATV to their tow yard, but en route, the other ATV and dirt bike drivers returned, allegedly circling the tow truck driver and passenger, threatening injury if the ATV was not released.
The ATV was eventually removed from the bed of the tow truck, and the bikers fled to an unknown area.
The tow truck driver and passenger were uninjured.
The suspects were described as men aged 20-30 years old, but no additional information was available.