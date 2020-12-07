A state audit of the Delaware Division of Public Health's COVID-19 Dashboard finds Delawareans want the information behind the numbers they're seeing so they can better know how the data affects them and their daily decisions.
Auditor Kathy McGuiness said while data on contact tracing indicators has come a long way, information on mask-wearing was slim.
"But nobody is reporting on masks when you look at other states and best practices," she said.
Last month, WDEL specifically asked DPH whether contact tracing data showed infections linked to those who wear masks. We were told:
"While DPH does collect information related to adherence to face covering and social distancing guidance in some situations for contact tracing purposes, we are not tracking this information for statistical purposes," said a DPH spokesman.
McGuiness' report on Delaware's COVID-19 Data Dashboard and accompanying website, My Healthy Community, highlights best practices currently in use as well as opportunities for improvement, according to national indicators.
My Healthy Community contains a wealth of information as Governor John Carney aptly put it at last week's COVID-19 news conference:
"All the data--more than you can almost digest--is available on our website, and we're not hiding that from you or anyone else," he said.
And that's precisely what the audit found Delawareans take issue with most.
"Are we scared? Are we going back on a lockdown? Is my business going to be open? Are my kids going to go to school? My mom is in a nursing home, or I have a loved one who's incarcerated--so we all have these questions, and we need this data to be able to make the best decisions in society," said McGuiness.
While the governor and DPH said decisions are directly linked to the data provided on the dashboard and the website, McGuiness's audit team also found the website wasn't overwhelmingly easy to use.
"We were also hearing folks have a hard time navigating the site--what does this mean? If it's saying 'this,' do my kids go to school? They wanted a little bit more granular information when they were trying to use the site. We have to be able to navigate our websites. Most people, we want things right now, and it's the way society is, and we're three clicks away from moving onto another site. If something's too hard to navigate people will go somewhere else."
Part of that confusion stems from certain indicators moving into the "red zone" in Kent County, triggering schools to return to remote instruction. However, Gov. Carney has stressed evidence shows a lack of transmission of the virus occurring in schools -- evidence that could supersede those benchmarks.
He's since recommended schools pause in-person learning until Jan. 11, 2021, as schools face operational challenges due to significant staff quarantines directly tied to community spread of the virus. Monday, school reopening criteria went "red" in all three counties. A stay-at-home advisory accompanies the recommendation, beginning Dec. 14.
Carney said, in a message posted to the state's website, the COVID-19 data dashboard will also be revamped over the "break" to replace data with more specific criteria that's relevant to public health conditions affecting schools.
"I know that educators and parents have been following that dashboard closely, and many believe we should stick to what we understood over the summer and close schools once hospitalizations and percent positive go into the red zone – a threshold we are fast approaching. I take very seriously the perils of changing course here, as it relates to the public’s confidence in our approach. But I take equally seriously the implications of ignoring the science. We can’t hang on to old facts that don’t meet current realities. We have to adapt and adjust, just like we’ve asked educators to do."
Both journalists and the Delaware State Education Association and district-level teacher's union leaders, have called for more transparency on the district and school-level surrounding cases of COVID-19. When asked by WDEL about this previously, the governor cited HIPPA regulations which prevent small numbers of cases from being discussed.
In an interview on Delaware's Morning News on WDEL, Carney was asked what improvements Delawareans could expect to see when the new version of the dashboard is unveiled.
"Already [DPH is] looking at the school-specific and district-specific situation. The schools themselves are already doing that. I was on the phone with the school superintendents, and they could tell me the number of...positive cases that they've had among teachers, staff, and children, and in most cases, it's very low," said Carney. "That's kind of the point, and that's a difficult message because by everybody--parents and teachers are seeing the dramatic increase in spread in the community, but it's not happening in the schools. And we also know that schoolchildren are not learning as well in the remote setting. It's much more difficult for them...so it's better that they're in schools," he said. "That's one of our primary objectives--to create a community that's safe so children can be in schools."
McGuiness also pointed to a need for more interpretation on the data surrounding hospitalizations, including what percentage of beds are full, as well as clarity around new infection rates.
"They want to know, you know how you drive by on the highways, and you can see the sign, there's a 15-minute wait for this ER? They want more information," she said. "The new infection rates--people want to understand but what does that mean? Does that mean I have to change the capacity of my business? Do I have to close down?"
The report also calls for more data surrounding the average turnaround time for testing and what percent of positive tests are connected to contact tracing efforts as well as the percentage of new cases tied to subjects being quarantined. The report further identifies a need for information on what percentage of a specific test leads to more positive cases.
The audit also recommended DPH embark on a live chat function so that members of the public can communicate with the public health agency with ease.
But she cautioned -- states have been left to operate as though they're on an island in terms of a federal response to the virus.
"This is never to point out fault, but just to recognize that we have improvements," said McGuiness.
"There hasn't really been a coordination from the federal [government] down to the states, and that's why you see every state has a different dashboard. You see states gathering different types of information, and it's very good to compare and contrast because we can learn from that, however, people are not sure, and it's stressful. It's stressful -- there's people who are working in this state who have no idea are they going to have to take off work because are their kids going to be home? There's no blame to go there...people just simply need to know how this is going to affect them."
"Can they go visit grandma? Or a loved one who's incarcerated? Are their kids going to be going to school? Do they need to make adjustments to their schedule? Are we going on lockdown, there's a lot going on with society that's very crucial...and it's also emotional...they don't know what to believe. Data is power, it's power to make a decision."
As the pandemic has evolved, DPH said it's proud of the quality of robust data made available through its portal.
"Collecting and providing meaningful data is a complex task and we appreciate the Auditor’s efforts to provide recommendations for improvement. DPH is constantly engaged in quality control and improvement efforts when it comes to our data and will continue to identify opportunities to provide meaningful metrics," said a spokesperson said. "It will take time to review and thoroughly assess the Auditor’s report and consider her recommendations."
Read the full audit: