Trial has been set for May of 2022 for criminally indicted State Auditor Kathy McGuiness.
McGuiness is the first sitting elected official to be indicted on felony charges of witness intimidation and theft as well as misdemeanor official misconduct.
McGuiness has vehemently proclaimed her innocence through an attorney and pleaded not guilty in the case.
An indictment accuses McGuiness of hiring her daughter and her daughter's friend after laying off others in the department because there wasn't enough work. She's also accused of crafting state contracts to avoid public scrutiny.
State lawmakers have repeatedly asked McGuiness to step aside pending the outcome of the investigation, but she's refused. They've sought legal guidance from former Supreme Court Justice Randy Holland on their powers under the state Constitution to oust McGuiness.
Meantime, McGuiness will be paying her private attorney Steve Wood $550 per hour out of her own pocket. After a judge rejected her request to have a private attorney funded by the taxpayers, McGuiness chose to keep him on the case, at her expense, instead of opting for a public defender.