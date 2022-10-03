Delaware officials are issuing a warning about the 'pig butchering' scam.
It's where people are lured into making cryptocurrency investments for a long period of time before finding out it's a scam.
The state's Department of Justice Investor Program is stepping in by issuing a summary order which will attempt to put a stop on nearly two-dozen entities and individuals who are responsible.
“Today’s order takes a first step toward protecting Delaware investors from the pig butchering scam by freezing funds at risk from further transfer by the wrongdoers,” said Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings.
Several agencies are teaming up for the investigation.
The Investor Protection Unit offers the following tips for investors:
- Be wary of someone you don’t know contacting you through any virtual platform looking to engage in frequent conversations.
- Don’t get drawn into online conversations with unknown people who claim to have made a lot of money in cryptocurrency.
- Remember that there is no such thing as a risk-free investment. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
If you believe you are a victim of the pig butchering scam or other cryptocurrency investment scam, please file a complaint with the Investor Protection Unit, available at de.gov/investorcomplaint.