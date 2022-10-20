Avelo Airlines announced on Thursday, October 20, 2022, it will begin operating commercial air service out of Wilmington Airport (ILG) to five Florida destinations beginning in February, 2023.
Avelo Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said Wilmington Airport is perfect for their operations.
"We like being in small airports outside of very large communities, and being kind of the big fish maybe in the smaller pond as opposed to just simply one other pond in the region," said Levy, a former airline executive with both United and Allegiant.
Levy said they are looking to be relevant from day one.
"We believe that the level of commitment we're making in this market is different than what's been done before," said Levy. "Case in point we're flying to five different destinations in Florida with two to three days a week service just to start. That's a whole different level of service than you've had here in probably a really, really long time."
In addition, Wilmington will serve as a base of operations for an aircraft and crew, which is expected to create three dozen jobs including airport customer service, aircraft technical operations and maintenance.
"For us, having an airplane that lives here allows us to go to a lot of different places at one time, in other words, if we were using an airplane that was based in Orlando we would be able to only really come up here and go back to Orlando and not do anything else," said Levy.
Frontier Airlines had two previous stints at Wilmington from 2013 to 2015, and for 18 months ending this past June.
Prior to that SkyBus in 2008 and Delta in 2006 both tried--and failed--to make commercial air service out of Wilmington viable.
Kurt Foreman, President of the Delaware Prosperity Partnership, said he believes this airline will succeed where others have failed.
"Sometimes it's about the specific airline, or the specific company, or the specific situation," said Foreman, "and I happen to think that all things have come together in perfect order here and this will be a great success."
Here is Avelo's proposed flight service out of ILG:
- Orlando (MCO) Special Inaugural Flight Wednesday, February 1, 2023 Effective February 3, 2023 – Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays
- Fort Lauderdale (FLL) Effective February 2, 2023 – Thursdays and Sundays
- Tampa (TPA) Effective February 2, 2023 – Thursdays and Sundays
- Fort Myers (RSW) Effective February 3, 2023 – Mondays and Fridays
- West Palm Beach (PBI) Effective February 4, 2023 – Wednesday and Saturdays