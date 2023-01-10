Avelo Airlines officials say they're ready to take to the skies out of the Wilmington Airport, and, in the process, ease fears of another failed airline.
In May, Frontier stopped flying out of Wilmington, less than two years after returning to Delaware commercial air service.
Avelo spokesperson Jim Olson told WDEL News that they do things differently and make a deeper commitment than bigger airlines to markets like Wilmington.
"We're going to have our actual crew members based right here in Wilmington. That's a big difference. Second of all, we're going to have an aircraft - a Boeing 737 - actually based here. I think the other carriers would just fly in. So, those, from a base standpoint, are a couple of big differences," Olson said.
Olson said they expect to have 35 employees based in Wilmington.
"We love small airports that are ultra-convenient, that are friendly, welcoming, and fast. Folks will be able to park and get to the gate within minutes, compared to some of the other airports that are in their geography," Olson said.
Avelo will start operations here early next month with a number of flights to various destinations in Florida.