Avelo Airlines, which has been operating flights out of Wilmington Airport (ILG) to five Florida locations since the beginning of February, is more than doubling the number of flight destinations out of New Castle County.
Avelo is adding nine new routes out of Wilmington:
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Savannah, Georgia
- Daytona and Melbourne-Cocoa Beach, Florida
- Raleigh-Durham and Wilmington, North Carolina
- Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.