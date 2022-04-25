Concerns over the spread of Avian Flu has led to the cancellation of the 2022 Delaware State Fair's poultry exhibits and competitions.
Twenty-nine states have been affected by this year's outbreak, including 235 different locations including commercial and backyard flocks.
One case was confirmed in a New Castle County commercial flock on February 23.
The last confirmed positive in Delaware was announced on March 17, but officials believe due to wild bird detections, Avian Flu remains a threat to Delmarva's poultry industry.
“With the United States continuing to have positive cases in commercial and backyard and wild bird populations, we have decided that the State Fair should not hold any exhibits of fowl out of an abundance of caution,” Delaware Agriculture Secretary Michael Scuse said in a statement.
Officials said Avian Flu has minimal public health risks, and no human cases have been reported.
Poultry meat and egg products are unaffected by Avian Flu, and are safe to eat.