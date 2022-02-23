An increase in mortality rates at a Delaware poultry farm has been discovered to have been caused by avian influenza, the Delaware Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry from this farm have tested positive for highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI), officials said.
There's no public health concern connected to the outbreak, as avian does not affect eggs or meat, and those products remain safe to eat, according to the Ag Department.
“We have taken immediate action to contain this disease and will continue to work with poultry owners, the industry, and our laboratory partners to protect against its spread,” said Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse. “This appears to be an isolated case, with no reports of disease among our chicken industry. Delmarva poultry is safe to eat, and consumers can be confident in the safety of their food.”
Steps are being taken to contain the situation, officials said, and nearby flocks are being sampled and quarantined. The airborne respiratory virus can also spread through chicken nasal and eye secretions, as well as manure. Wild birds, equipment, and clothing articles of caretakers can carry the virus from flock to flock.
The strain discovered here is a more severe and "highly pathogenic HS type" which has been found in other states and wild birds in the Atlantic flyway, according to officials.
Scuse encouraged all poultry flock owners to follow the strictest biosecurity on their farms to prevent the spread of the disease, which includes:
- Limit, monitor, and record any movement of people, vehicles or animals on or off your farm.
- Permit only essential workers and vehicles to enter the farm to limit the chances of bringing the virus from an outside source.
- Avoid visiting other poultry farms and any unnecessary travel off the farm.
- Disinfect equipment, vehicles, footwear, and other items that come into contact with flocks.
- Keep your flock away from wild or migratory birds, especially waterfowl.
- Isolate any ill animals and contact your veterinarian.
This finding is the first case of HPAI in commercial poultry in Delaware since 2004.