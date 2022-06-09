The American Heart Association's Delaware Chapter is hosting its annual Heart and Stroke Ball on Thursday evening, June 9, 2022, in Wilmington.
This year's theme is Back to the Ballroom.
The event raises funds to reduce the impact of heart disease and stroke.
Co-chair T. J. Hanna said heart disease is the number one killer of people in the world, the United States, and in Delaware.
"Stroke is the number two cause of death around the world, the number five cause of death in the U.S., but it's the number three cause of death here in Delaware," said Hanna, who also pointed out stroke is the leading cause of long term disability in the state.
"The strain and stress on the family unit, and particularly the caretakers of those survivors, is real. It's very real," said Hanna.
According to Hanna there's only one critical stroke care unit in Delaware and it's at Christiana Hospital. For residents of Kent and Sussex counties Hanna said that's a problem.
"Generally, when a stroke event occurs that is of a critical nature they have to be flown to Christiana Hospital in order to get that level of critical stroke care," said Hanna. "Traffic, weather, and time being the critical component of critical stroke care."
The Heart and Stroke Ball is being held at the Hyatt Place Wilmington Riverfront.