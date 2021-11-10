Delaware's first female governor Ruth Ann Minner was described as a pioneer who led with "grace and grit," a "rock star" with a "backbone of a steel," and someone who "prevailed in the face of adversity."
Minner, a farmer's daughter, dropped out of high school to help run the family farm. She went on to get her GED and started her career as an aide at Legislative Hall and receptionist to then-Gov. Sherman Tribbitt. She then became elected to the state House and Senate, and ultimately, rose to the state's highest office, becoming the first and only female governor in Delaware history.
"She went from GED to Woodburn, the governor's mansion," said U.S. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. "To this very day, I call on Ruth Ann; I think about Ruth Ann--what she would have done in certain rooms. It's really about grace and grit. She did everything with this calmness...but with grit."
Minner was memorialized for her tenacity and strength Wednesday by President Joe Biden, Gov. John Carney, U.S. Senator Tom Carper, Blunt Rochester, and her former staffers at the Milford Church of Nazarene Wednesday, nearly one week after her death following a fall. Minner was 86 years old.
President Joe Biden described Minner as a woman of empathy, one who understood. He spoke of the loss of his son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden to brain cancer in 2015. Minner also lost two husbands and a son in her lifetime.
"When we lost him, Ruth Ann understood," he said. "When she says: 'Joe, I know how you feel.' You know she knows. Just seeing her continue to walk, continue to speak out, continue to embrace the family that's left, you think to yourself, 'Maybe I can do that.'"
Governor John Carney served as Minner's lieutenant governor from 2001 to 2009. He marveled at the tremendous impact she's left on the First State, saying her accomplishments were so significant, they're ingrained in our way of life.
"From breaking the glass ceiling of the governorship, to the smoking ban, to open space preservation, to laying the groundwork for marriage equality, Ruth Ann made historic and generational change at nearly every turn," said Carney. "She was from the old school...a southern Delaware Democrat through-and-through. In many ways, she was a progressive before we knew what to call it."
He recalled back to the time when Minner was pushing for the indoor smoking ban and the casino industry was lobbying against it as a true test of her fortitude.
"They told her that if people couldn't smoke in casinos any more, the casinos in the state would lose $100 million in revenue. Ruth Ann paused for a minute, and she asked them if their numbers were right, and they said, 'Yes governor, we're sure. We're going to lose $100 million if you don't give us an exemption.' Ruth Ann paused for a moment, gave them that look, with that glint in her eye, and said, 'Well, it'll be worth it, then.'"
Biden also remembered that time, and the opposition chanting:
"'Ban Ruth Ann! Ban Ruth Ann!' Remember what she'd say? I remember. She would say, 'Why should the life and health of a restaurant worker be valued less than anybody else's?' Because I believe that's how she thought about it. What made her so powerful was that she expressed what she really thought and felt," said Biden. "She was worried about that waitress who was making $5 bucks an hour, busting her neck, breathing in that smoke. That's what she cared about, and people knew it."
After she championed the issue, Carney recalled the push from her old colleagues in the state Senate, who were threatening to pass a bill to weaken her smoking ban. In these moments, her political skill and resolve shined.
"She told them that she would veto the bill if they passed it. And they told her if she vetoed the bill, she'd be a 'one-term governor.'' And she looked at them...and said: 'In that case what a great legacy I'll have,'" said Carney. "Mr. President, as you tell all candidates before they run for office, Ruth Ann Minner knew what she was willing to lose an election over. It goes without saying, Ruth Ann had a backbone made of steel. She knew how to dig in and hold her ground. She also knew how to make a deal. There's no one I know before Ruth Ann or since, who's been able to make things happen in the legislature, and particularly as skillfully and effectively, as she could. And she got a lot done, and Delaware is all the better for it."
Each speaker used the word "lucky" for having known Minner, as someone who held them up and made them stronger.
"To America, let her be remembered as a leader who understood that democracy was a lot more than a form of government. Democracy is a way of being, it begins and grows in an open heart, and with a willingness to come together by searching to find a common cause. You get to that point, there's nothing we can't solve if you acknowledge the common cause," said Biden. "Your grandmom and your great-grandmom knew how to do that. She reached out. Empathy is the fuel of democracy. I've learned over time it's the single most under-appreciated aspect of what makes governments work when they work. That sense of empathy--that thing that just says you have a leader who knows what I'm going through."