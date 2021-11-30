A collection of Democrat Party representatives in Delaware continued to call for embattled state Auditor Kathy McGuiness to step down or face attempts to remove her from office following an indictment by Attorney General Kathy Jennings.
McGuiness, facing charges of felony theft and official misconduct, was named on November 30, 2021, by a variety of party representatives from up and down the state--including state Senate and House leadership--in calls to take a leave of absence.
"Democrats up and down the State are saying we won't stand for abuse of office, and we aren't afraid to call on one of our own to step aside when their actions have compromised public trust and confidence," said state Sen. Laura Sturgeon in Tuesday's release.
State Senate leaders Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola, Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, and Majority Whip Elizabeth Lockman, issued a statement in October saying elected officials swear an oath to put public interest ahead of their own.
"While we firmly believe an accused person deserves their day in court, we also believe that the scale of the charges both shatters the public's confidence in Auditor McGuiness' ability to serve as a watchdog of government finances and prevents her from meeting the duties and obligations of her office," they said. "We urge Auditor McGuiness to place the public’s interests ahead of her own. At a minimum, she should take a voluntary leave of absence while the Department of Justice’s investigation is ongoing and while the Delaware State Senate considers its own Constitutional obligations in this matter."
State House leaders Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst, and Majority Whip Larry Mitchell issued a statement addressing similar concerns.
"We will closely follow developments in this case and are keeping all constitutional options open and available," they said. "However, we are concerned that the ongoing investigation and her legal defense will make it increasingly difficult for the auditor to effectively run an agency that is the watchdog of public funds. We believe it would be in the best interests of the auditor, her office and the residents of Delaware that she voluntarily take a leave of absence during these legal proceedings."
Tuesday's announcement focused more on Representative Districts across the state calling for McGuiness to step down. Of the 41 Representative Districts in the state, the number releasing such statements has grown to 11 so far, the release detailed. It included comments from leadership like Aletia Morgan, chair of the 23rd District.
"As Auditor, Ms. McGuiness is responsible for rooting out fraud and misuse of taxpayer dollars. Given the credible accusations of abuse of her own office that she is facing, she cannot effectively lead in this basic responsibility while under indictment" Morgan said. "Accordingly, Auditor McGuiness must step down."
For her part, McGuiness has pled not guilty to all of the charges against her. Her office said it was working on providing a response at publication of this story. It will be updated if and when a response is received.