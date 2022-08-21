Philadelphia Eagles' second-string QB Gardner Minshew led Philadelphia's offense on two long touchdown drives in the first half as the Eagles beat the Cleveland Browns 21-20 in an exhibition watched by both team's starters, along with soon-to-be-suspended Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Minshew finished 14 of 17 for 142 yards.
Eagles QB Reid Sinnett threw a 55-yard TD pass to rookie Devon Allen.
With starting QB Jalen Hurts in street clothes on Philly’s sideline, Minshew directed a 14-play opening drive and followed it with a 17-play march, both ending in short TD runs for the Eagles (1-1).
Sinnett hooked up with speedy rookie wide receiver Devon Allen on a 55-yard TD pass in the third quarter to put the Eagles ahead 21-20.
It was the first catch in an organized game in six years for the 27-year-old Allen, an Olympic hurdler trying to make Philadelphia’s roster.
“That was a sweet play, wasn’t it?” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “It was awesome. I was so happy for him. I think it’s hard to go and do what Devon’s done. He hasn’t played football in a while and he’s slowly getting into it.
“He’s getting into the groove right there. He hasn’t played football in five years, but for the whole time, we thought he was really fast. What a great ball by Reid. What a great catch and route by Devon.”
INJURIES
Eagles: CB Josiah Scott went out in the second quarter. LB Patrick Johnson, DT Marvin Wilson and LB Shaun Bradley suffered injuries in the third. The team did not specify their injuries or provide any updates.
UP NEXT
Eagles: Wrap up their preseason on Saturday in Miami.